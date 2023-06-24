Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43.8% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

