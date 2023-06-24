Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi grew its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

