Benchmark Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.12.

Shares of ON opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

