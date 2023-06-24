Berenberg Bank Boosts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,612 ($84.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,612.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,514.15. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,614.04%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($441,225.85). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

