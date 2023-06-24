Berenberg Bank Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $458.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average of $373.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 49.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

