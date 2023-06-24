Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus 3M (NYSE:MMM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.46 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.65 3M $33.43 billion 1.66 $5.78 billion $9.65 10.44

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00 3M 2 8 0 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioventus and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.95%. 3M has a consensus price target of $120.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than 3M.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15% 3M 16.31% 36.48% 11.45%

Summary

3M beats Bioventus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

