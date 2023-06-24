Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of LH stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

