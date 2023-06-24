Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $175.12 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

