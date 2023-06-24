Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.98 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 4.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $69,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.