Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,056 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 2.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kroger worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.
Kroger Stock Performance
NYSE:KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
