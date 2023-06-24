Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.