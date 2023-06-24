Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

IDXX opened at $487.78 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

