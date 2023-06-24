Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

