Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

