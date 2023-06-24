Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

