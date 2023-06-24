BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $457,357.73 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $380.35 million and $457,357.73 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,626.74 or 0.99964966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

