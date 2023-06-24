BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $381.34 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $381.34 million and $462,259.86 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $30,706.47 or 0.99987988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,735.36504077 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $461,708.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

