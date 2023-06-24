Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $192.52 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 80.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $192.52 or 0.00627530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,679.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00120091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,429,656 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

