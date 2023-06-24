BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,025.79 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 70.8% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,684.00 or 1.00014236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06750205 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,184.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

