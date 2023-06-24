BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0088

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.29 million and $2.23 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002116 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,012,209 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

