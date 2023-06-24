BitTorrent-New Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.72 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $452.41 million and $13.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
