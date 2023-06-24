BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $680.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

