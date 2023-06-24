Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 46,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,582,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.72. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

