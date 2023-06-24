BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,651.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00628392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00125749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

