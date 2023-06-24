BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

