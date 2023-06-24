Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

