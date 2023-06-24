Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

