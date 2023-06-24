Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

