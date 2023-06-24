Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

