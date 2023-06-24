Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

