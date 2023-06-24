Bridge Advisory LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

