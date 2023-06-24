Bridge Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

