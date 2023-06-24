Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.