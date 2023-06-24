Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 134 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $124,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,644.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,456.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

