Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,193 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

