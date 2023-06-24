Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT at $61.80

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

About Julius Bär Gruppe

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.3219 dividend. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.40%.

(Get Rating

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.