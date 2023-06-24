Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT at $61.80

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.69.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
