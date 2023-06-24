Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $122.27

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.27.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

