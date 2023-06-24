Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $2.17

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Down 21.2 %

Skillz stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,050,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,720. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Skillz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.