Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,833. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

