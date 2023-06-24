Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,645,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $338,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. 19,734,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,698,344. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

