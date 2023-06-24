Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 294,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,239,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.36. 1,348,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

