Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,496,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

