Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.