BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. 1,125,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $69.92.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.