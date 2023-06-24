Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 254,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 139,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Calyxt Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($5.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($2.45). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 259.69% and a negative net margin of 9,979.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calyxt

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

In other Calyxt news, CEO Rory B. Riggs acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.50 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company to enhance the quality of alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.