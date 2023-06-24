Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.09

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.09 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.28). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.31), with a volume of 30,208 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10,200.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

