Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$793.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

