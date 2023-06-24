Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 87,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 271,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

