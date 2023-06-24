Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.41

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.41 and traded as high as C$48.30. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.27, with a volume of 403,326 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.41.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

