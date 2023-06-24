Capital One Financial Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 384,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

